Indore News: 'Mistakenly Entered Your House,' Girl Attempts To Cut Wrist After Residents Accuse Her Of Theft; Dramatic Scene Caught ON CAMERA

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl allegedly attempted to cut her wrist after being accused of theft in a residential colony of Indore.

The incident came to light after a video of the entire episode surfaced on social media on Thursday and began circulating widely.

The viral video shows the girl inside a house that she had entered without permission. When the house owner questioned her presence, she reportedly said that she had come to meet a friend but had mistakenly entered the wrong house.

In the video, the girl is then seen taking out the sharp object and placing it on her wrist. She can be heard saying, “Chori ka ilzaam laga rahe ho, main yahin apni jaan de dungi. Police bulao, maine kuch galat nahi kiya hai toh kyun darun” (You are accusing me of theft, I will harm myself right here. Call the police, if I have done nothing wrong, why should I be scared). Her statement shocked those present.

She can be seen apologising in the video. However, members of the colony gathered at the spot and continued to question her, asking why she entered a private house without informing anyone.

As the questioning continued, residents asked the girl to call her parents. She replied that her father was no longer alive and her mother had gone to attend a wedding. At one point, she told the people present to call the police, saying she was not afraid as she had done nothing wrong.

The situation soon became tense when some colony members accused her of entering the house to steal. During this argument, a woman in the crowd noticed a sharp object tied near the girl’s foot and pointed it out to others.

Some men from the colony stepped forward and asked her to speak the truth. They also asked her to call the friend she claimed to be visiting. During this questioning, the girl’s statements kept changing. At one point, she said she had come to ask about a room for rent, which created further confusion.

As the argument went on, residents continued recording the incident on their mobile phones. Toward the end of the video, some people are heard telling her to do whatever she wanted, while they kept filming.

The girl is seen with marks on her wrist and repeatedly saying that she was being falsely accused of theft.

There has been no official police statement so far on the incident.