Indore News: MGM's SOTTO Wins Top Honors at National Review Meet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) of Madhya Pradesh, based at MGM Medical College, has been recognised as the Best Work Coordinator during a national review meeting conducted by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO).

The review meeting of Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) and SOTTO units from the western and southern regions of the country was organised by NOTTO in collaboration with SOTTO Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Feb 27 and 28, 2026.

The meeting was held at NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa, to assess the ongoing work and coordination efforts of various state units in the field of organ donation and transplantation.

During the event, SOTTO Madhya Pradesh, functioning under MGM Medical College, Indore, was recognised for its outstanding coordination and contribution in promoting organ donation and transplant activities in the state.

The meeting was addressed by senior officials, including the Joint Secretary (Health) and the Director of Medical Health Services of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Dr Anil Kumar, Director, NOTTO, New Delhi, delivered a detailed lecture on organ donation, transplantation and effective implementation of the National Organ Transplant Programme (NOTP).

Representatives from SOTTO units of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Telangana, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh participated in the review meeting.

From Madhya Pradesh, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, Dean of MGM Medical College and Competent Authority of SOTTO MP, and Dr Manish Purohit, Nodal Officer of SOTTO MP, attended the meeting.