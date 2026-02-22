 Indore News: Metro To Revise Khajrana-Bengali Square Elevated Corridor Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Metro To Revise Khajrana-Bengali Square Elevated Corridor Project

Indore News: Metro To Revise Khajrana-Bengali Square Elevated Corridor Project

The contractor was assigned the elevated corridor from Robot Square to Khajrana Square, passing through key junctions such as Bengali Square, Palasia Square and MG Road. However, only about 1.3 km of the elevated stretch was reportedly completed. The remaining portion of the five-kilometer corridor was yet to be executed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Metro To Revise Khajrana-Bengali Square Elevated Corridor Project | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major development, the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited will revise the Rs 543 crore contract awarded for the five-kilometre elevated corridor to URC Construction due to changes in the route.

The decision follows a review of the project alignment after directions from CM Mohan Yadav. As per the revised plan, the elevated corridor will now be constructed only up to Khajrana Square, while the stretch beyond will be developed underground.

EARLIER PLAN

The contractor was assigned the elevated corridor from Robot Square to Khajrana Square, passing through key junctions such as Bengali Square, Palasia Square and MG Road. However, only about 1.3 km of the elevated stretch was reportedly completed.

FPJ Shorts
Shikhar Dhawan And Sophie Shine's Wedding Reception Photo Go Viral: Check Out Newlyweds' New Look In Black-Pink Ensembles
Shikhar Dhawan And Sophie Shine's Wedding Reception Photo Go Viral: Check Out Newlyweds' New Look In Black-Pink Ensembles
MAH MHMCT CET & MAH MCA CET 2026: Application Window Ends Tomorrow; Last Chance To Apply
MAH MHMCT CET & MAH MCA CET 2026: Application Window Ends Tomorrow; Last Chance To Apply
DIIs Cushion Market Fall Amid FII Selling, Domestic Money & Key Support Levels Keep Indices Stable
DIIs Cushion Market Fall Amid FII Selling, Domestic Money & Key Support Levels Keep Indices Stable
Power Couple Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Warmly Pose With Fans At Mumbai Airport; Video Goes Viral
Power Couple Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Warmly Pose With Fans At Mumbai Airport; Video Goes Viral

The remaining portion of the five-kilometre corridor was yet to be executed.

The Metro corporation has clarified that work on other sections of the project, including the elevated corridor from Gandhi Nagar to Radisson Square, will continue as planned. Meanwhile, changes in contract will be sorted through arbitration.

Read Also
Indore News: City Metro Saw Only 170 Passengers Per Day In September
article-image

Follow us on