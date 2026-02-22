Indore News: Metro To Revise Khajrana-Bengali Square Elevated Corridor Project | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major development, the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited will revise the Rs 543 crore contract awarded for the five-kilometre elevated corridor to URC Construction due to changes in the route.

The decision follows a review of the project alignment after directions from CM Mohan Yadav. As per the revised plan, the elevated corridor will now be constructed only up to Khajrana Square, while the stretch beyond will be developed underground.

EARLIER PLAN

The contractor was assigned the elevated corridor from Robot Square to Khajrana Square, passing through key junctions such as Bengali Square, Palasia Square and MG Road. However, only about 1.3 km of the elevated stretch was reportedly completed.

The remaining portion of the five-kilometre corridor was yet to be executed.

The Metro corporation has clarified that work on other sections of the project, including the elevated corridor from Gandhi Nagar to Radisson Square, will continue as planned. Meanwhile, changes in contract will be sorted through arbitration.