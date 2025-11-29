Indore News: Metro MD Directs Officials To Ensure Works Completes In Stipulated Time Frame |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A thorough inspection was conducted on Saturday of ongoing works of Metro project followed by a two-day inspection on Saturday. S Krishna Chaitanya, Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) visited city to review the quality of construction, monitor timely progress, and assess preparations for upcoming operations.

On November 28, a detailed review meeting was held at the Indore Metro office in Gandhi Nagar. Senior officials from various project departments and contractors attended the meeting. The discussion focused on the progress of the underground metro route, technical readiness, and the phased status of construction works.

During the meeting, the Managing Director instructed all officials and construction agencies to complete the remaining works within the stipulated time frame with high quality, ensuring that Indore residents receive a safe, timely, eco-friendly, and world-class urban transportation facility.

The MD conducted an on-site inspection of the priority corridor. A trolley trial covering approximately 11 km from Malviya Nagar Chauraha station to Super Corridor-2 station was conducted to observe actual work progress.

During the inspection, he visited Vijay Nagar, Meghdoot Garden, Bapat Chauraha, Heera Nagar, Chandragupt Chauraha, and Malviya Nagar Chauraha stations. He reviewed critical aspects including civil construction quality, installation of escalators and lifts, station entry-exit arrangements, control rooms, ticketing areas, system rooms, tracks, and other technical works. This inspection marks a key step towards initiating metro operations on stations beyond SC-03.