Indore News: Metro CMRS Inspection From March 15-18 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A crucial inspection of the Indore Metro Rail Project by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will be conducted from March 15 to March 18, 2026.

During this period, the CMRS team will carry out a detailed examination of the entire priority corridor of the Indore Metro.

The inspection will focus on construction quality, signalling systems, telecommunication networks and other critical safety parameters to ensure the metro system is fully prepared for safe operations. To facilitate the smooth conduct of the inspection process, metro services on the priority corridor will remain temporarily suspended for four days.

Ahead of the CMRS visit, managing director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, S Krishna Chaitanya, carried out an on-ground inspection of the Indore Metro corridor on Saturday. During the visit, he directed officials to ensure that station premises, tracks, signalling systems, passenger amenities and safety arrangements are fully prepared and well organised so that the CMRS inspection can be completed smoothly.

The inspection route began at Malviya Nagar Square and covered stations including Vijay Nagar Square, Meghdoot Garden, Bapat Square, Hiranagar, Chandragupta Square, ISBT, MR-10 Road, Bhorasla Square and Super Corridor-1 before concluding at Super Corridor-2 station.

The CMRS inspection is considered the final stage of the Metro project. Once safety certification is granted, residents of Indore are expected to soon benefit from expanded metro services across additional stations.