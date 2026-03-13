Indore News: 8 lakh Property Owners To Face 50% Extra Tax, Claims Congress

Indore News: 8 lakh Property Owners To Face 50% Extra Tax, Claims Cong | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress city president and Leader of Opposition in the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), Chintu Chouksey, has strongly opposed the imposition of property tax on the Margin of Space (MOS), alleging that the civic body has unfairly burdened citizens by imposing the tax retrospectively for five years.

Addressing journalists, Chouksey said the IMC, under the leadership of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, has imposed the tax from 2020 and is now attempting to collect five years of dues in a lump sum. He said nearly 50% of every residential plot is designated as MOS under building permissions and the corporation is now planning to levy property tax on this portion.

According to Chouksey, property owners may have to pay about 50% additional tax annually on the MOS portion and, with five years of dues being collected together, the total could amount to nearly 250% along with surcharge. He alleged that the move is aimed at filling the corporation s treasury and will affect around eight lakh property owners in Indore.

Chouksey termed the tax arbitrary and said the Congress will launch a citywide protest against it. The agitation will begin on Monday when Congress leaders will meet the Municipal Commissioner and demand that the tax recovery be stopped.

He also criticised the municipal administration during Bhargav s tenure, alleging that the corporation s credibility is declining and basic civic services are not being adequately provided. He said the financial condition of the corporation has deteriorated, with expenditure exceeding income.

Highlighting the financial impact, Chouksey said that even in the lowest rate zones, property owners may have to pay an additional Rs750 to Rs3,000 per year. For example, an 800 sq ft plot could see an increase of about Rs750 annually, a 1,000 sq ft plot Rs1,200, a 1,500 sq ft plot Rs2,400, and a 2,000 sq ft plot around Rs2,700 per year.