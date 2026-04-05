Indore News: Mega Health Camp Draws Strong Response To HPV Vaccination Drive | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large-scale health camp was organised in Manpur under the aegis of the chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Indore, bringing a wide range of medical services to the local population. The camp was conducted at a school.

Specialist doctors participated in the camp, offering consultations and treatments in multiple fields, including paediatrics, ophthalmology, cardiology, and dental care. In addition to medical check-ups, facilities such as ABHA ID registration and Ayushman cards were provided to beneficiaries. The district medical board also facilitated the issuance of disability certificates for eligible individuals.

A key highlight of the camp was the inclusion of the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination drive aimed at preventing serious diseases such as cervical cancer. The event was inaugurated by MLA Usha Thakur, along with CMHO Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani, in the presence of other dignitaries.

Special emphasis was placed on the health and well-being of women and adolescent girls. Addressing the gathering, Thakur highlighted the importance of HPV vaccination in protecting young girls from life-threatening diseases and encouraged greater public awareness. She said the vaccine not only safeguards against cervical cancer but also contributes to overall health improvement.

Dr Hasani said such health camps are being regularly organised across the district to strengthen healthcare access, especially for women and children. He reiterated the health department’s commitment to expanding the HPV vaccination campaign.

More than 1,500 beneficiaries received medical check-ups and diagnostic services during the camp, while 24 adolescent girls were administered the HPV vaccine. The event saw active participation from local residents, healthcare staff, ASHA workers, ANMs and support personnel, ensuring smooth execution.