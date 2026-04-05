Indore News: E-Token System Placed For Fertiliser Distribution | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To provide fertilisers to farmers in a transparent, accessible and time-bound manner, a 100% ‘E-Fertiliser’ (E-Token) distribution system was implemented, effective April 1, in the district.

In accordance with the directives of Collector Shivam Verma, compliance with the parameters and implementation of the ‘E-Vikas’ (Distribution and Agricultural Supply Solutions) portal is being strictly ensured across Indore district.

Accordingly, the Agriculture Department has been continuously issuing instructions to accelerate progress under the E-Token system through various channels, including official correspondence, WhatsApp groups, newspapers, meetings and training sessions conducted from time to time.

During April 1 and April 2, private and cooperative vendors in the district distributed fertilisers directly to farmers via Point of Sale (POS) machines, bypassing the E-Vikas distribution system (E-Token).

Due to negligence in utilising the E-Vikas system for the sale and distribution of fertilisers, and in disregard of government directives, show cause notices have been issued to 13 private vendors and two Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies Ltd.

Furthermore, the licences of four private vendors, M/s Abhay Sales Corporation (Dongargaon, Mhow), M/s Dubey Agro Agency (Sanwer), M/s G.R. Enterprises (Betma), and M/s Abhay Sales Corporation (Village Kalariya, Rau, Indore), have been suspended.

Further action will be taken against private and cooperative vendors if such irregularities are detected in the future.