Indore News: Massive 22,000-Litre Chemical Seized, Warehouse Sealed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Adopting a strict stance against illegal activities, a team from the district administration carried out a major operation at a warehouse near the Tigariya Badshah area. The team recovered a massive quantity of unlicensed distilled solvent, approximately 22,000 litres.

Distilled solvent is a highly inflammable chemical that requires a specific storage license. Acting on the directives of Collector Shivam Verma, an administrative team led by SDM Nidhi Verma conducted the raid.

During the operation, the team found the solvent illegally stored within the warehouse alongside an oil paint mixer and paint remover. Investigations revealed that the warehouse operator did not possess the necessary valid license for storing such flammable substances.

Most critically, the warehouse lacked any form of fire safety system. Officials noted that in the event of a mishap, a major disaster could have occurred in the surrounding area, posing a significant risk to life. Given the gravity of the situation, Tehsildar Narayan Nandeda took immediate action to seal the warehouse on the spot.

Tehsildar Omkar Managre, Assistant Food Officer Avinash Jain, and a police force from the Banganga police station were also present during the operation. The warehouse belongs to Abdul Qadir, a resident of Khatiwala Tank. Collector Verma stated that the crackdown on the illegal storage of flammable substances will continue.

Adopting a strict stance against illegal activities, the a team of the District Administration carried out a major operation at a warehouse located near the Tigariya Badshah area. The team recovered a massive quantity of unlicensed distilled solvent, approximately 22,000 litres.

Distilled solvent is an inflammable chemical, and for this, a storage license is needed. However, acting on the directives of Collector Shivam Verma, an administrative team led by SDM Nidhi Verma conducted a raid and recovered a massive quantity of unlicensed, stored solvent.

During the operation, approximately 22,000 litres of distilled solvent were found to be illegally stored within the warehouse. Additionally, an oil paint mixer and paint remover were also recovered from the premises. The investigation revealed that the warehouse operator did not possess the necessary valid license required for storing such flammable substances.

Most critically, the warehouse lacked any form of fire safety system. Consequently, in the event of any mishap, a major disaster could have occurred in the surrounding area, posing a significant risk of loss of life.

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Given the gravity of the situation, Tehsildar Narayan Nandeda took immediate action to seal the warehouse on the spot. Tehsildar Omkar Managre, Assistant Food Officer Avinash Jain, and the

police force from the Banganga Police Station were also present during the operation. The warehouse belongs to Abdul Qadir, son of Fakhruddin, a resident of Khatiwala Tank.

Collector Verma stated that the action against the illegal storage of flammable substances will be continued.