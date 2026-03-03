Indore News: Man Thrashed, Car Vandalised Over Spitting Dispute; 4 Held | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia police arrested four individuals for allegedly assaulting a man and vandalizing his car after a dispute erupted over the suspects spitting on the victim's vehicle, police said on Monday.

The action was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media. According to police, the suspects sustained minor injuries when they fell from their motorcycle while attempting to flee the scene.

The complainant, Rajesh Chaudhary, a resident of Kalaria village on Dhar Road, reported that the incident occurred on Feb 26 while he was driving home.

Near SICA School, a group of men on a motorcycle approached him, and one of the suspects allegedly spat on the bonnet of his car. When Chaudhary objected, the men abused him, assaulted him, and demanded money for alcohol. Upon his refusal, the group vandalised his car and threatened him with dire consequences.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 119(1), 115(2), 296(A), 351(3), 324(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The arrested individuals have been identified as Kuldeep alias Bhaiyyu Damor, Ujjwal Dubey, Shubham Gore, and Vishal Chaudhary.

Kuldeep allegedly attacked the car with a baseball bat, causing damage to the vehicle and injuries to the victim. He has previous criminal cases registered at Chandan Nagar and Malharganj police stations.

Ujjwal has a prior criminal record at Juni Indore Police Station. Shubham has a previous criminal case registered at Kshipra Police Station. Vishal also has a prior criminal case registered at Kshipra Police Station. All four suspects have been arrested and sent to jail.