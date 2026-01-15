Indore News: Man Held For Misusing Documents By Promising Bank Loans

MP News: 2 Arrested For Smuggling MD Synthetic Drugs In Mandsaur |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch and cyber cell have arrested a man, who allegedly opened bank accounts in the name of providing loans and misused people’s documents for illegal transactions, police said on Wednesday.

DCP Rajesh Tripathi said a case was registered after receiving a complaint from Sadab Khan, a resident of Sirpur Bank area of the city. He informed police that Vishnu Parmar, who lived in the neighbourhood, took his documents and photographs by promising to arrange a loan. The accused then opened bank accounts in two banks in the complainant’s name and kept the passbooks and ATM cards with himself.

During investigation, it was found that Vishnu Parmar also opened bank accounts in the name of the complainant’s mother and other people using their documents. These accounts were used to transfer money received through online fraud.

On September 29, the complainant received a notice from Balsad Rural Police Station about suspicious transactions in his bank accounts. When he checked with the bank, he learned that illegal transactions had been done without his knowledge. Bank officials confirmed that the transactions were not done by him.

Based on the evidence, Parmar, a resident of Sirpur Bank on Dhar Road, was arrested. ATM cards, passbooks, and a mobile phone were seized from him. Police are now questioning him to find his associates and the total amount involved in the fraud.