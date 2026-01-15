 Indore News: Man Held For Misusing Documents By Promising Bank Loans
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Man Held For Misusing Documents By Promising Bank Loans

Indore News: Man Held For Misusing Documents By Promising Bank Loans

City crime branch and cyber cell arrested a man for allegedly misusing people’s documents by promising bank loans and opening accounts for illegal transactions. Police said the accused opened multiple bank accounts in victims’ names and used them to receive money from online fraud. ATM cards, passbooks and a mobile phone were seized, and further investigation is underway.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
MP News: 2 Arrested For Smuggling MD Synthetic Drugs In Mandsaur |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch and cyber cell have arrested a man, who allegedly opened bank accounts in the name of providing loans and misused people’s documents for illegal transactions, police said on Wednesday.

DCP Rajesh Tripathi said a case was registered after receiving a complaint from Sadab Khan, a resident of Sirpur Bank area of the city. He informed police that Vishnu Parmar, who lived in the neighbourhood, took his documents and photographs by promising to arrange a loan. The accused then opened bank accounts in two banks in the complainant’s name and kept the passbooks and ATM cards with himself.

During investigation, it was found that Vishnu Parmar also opened bank accounts in the name of the complainant’s mother and other people using their documents. These accounts were used to transfer money received through online fraud.

On September 29, the complainant received a notice from Balsad Rural Police Station about suspicious transactions in his bank accounts. When he checked with the bank, he learned that illegal transactions had been done without his knowledge. Bank officials confirmed that the transactions were not done by him.

FPJ Shorts
Biocon Raises ₹4,150 Crore Via QIP, To Buy Viatris Stake In Biocon Biologics
Biocon Raises ₹4,150 Crore Via QIP, To Buy Viatris Stake In Biocon Biologics
Palghar: 24-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹1.41 Lakh To Fake Religious Ritual Scam Found On Instagram
Palghar: 24-Year-Old Woman Loses ₹1.41 Lakh To Fake Religious Ritual Scam Found On Instagram
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Confusion Over Mobile Phone Rules Creates Chaos At Polling Booths
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Confusion Over Mobile Phone Rules Creates Chaos At Polling Booths
Watch: Shashi Tharoor's Dance To Taylor Swift's 'Fate Of Ophelia' Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'Your Gen Z Manager Deserves A Raise'
Watch: Shashi Tharoor's Dance To Taylor Swift's 'Fate Of Ophelia' Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'Your Gen Z Manager Deserves A Raise'
Read Also
MP News: Modern Tenancy Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Assembly’s Budget Session
article-image

Based on the evidence, Parmar, a resident of Sirpur Bank on Dhar Road, was arrested. ATM cards, passbooks, and a mobile phone were seized from him. Police are now questioning him to find his associates and the total amount involved in the fraud.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh January 15, 2026, Weather Update: State Continues To Shiver As Cold Mornings, Nights...
Madhya Pradesh January 15, 2026, Weather Update: State Continues To Shiver As Cold Mornings, Nights...
Indore News: Man Held For Misusing Documents By Promising Bank Loans
Indore News: Man Held For Misusing Documents By Promising Bank Loans
Indore News: City Congress Protests Over Demolition Of Historic Manikarnika Ghat In Kashi
Indore News: City Congress Protests Over Demolition Of Historic Manikarnika Ghat In Kashi
Indore News: City Celebrates Makar Sankranti Through Service, Faith & Tradition
Indore News: City Celebrates Makar Sankranti Through Service, Faith & Tradition
Indore News: RET Species Nursery Launched Under Forest Initiative
Indore News: RET Species Nursery Launched Under Forest Initiative