Indore News: Man Arrested With Six Illegal Pistols, Four Live Cartridges | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a man with six country-made pistols and four live cartridges in the Dwarkapuri area, officials said on Monday. The suspect allegedly used social media platforms to contact customers and supply illegal weapons.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-4) Anand Kaladagi and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dishesh Agrawal, a police team led by Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Manish Mishra was checking suspicious vehicles and people near Suryadev Nagar.

During the checking, the team noticed a man walking near the checkpoint who appeared wary on seeing the police. The officers stopped the suspect, identified as Rajveer Singh, a resident of Barwani district. During the search of his bag, police recovered six illegal country-made pistols and four live cartridges.

During questioning, Singh allegedly told police that he used social media platforms such as Telegram and Instagram to contact customers. He would communicate through chats and finalise deals before supplying illegal weapons to buyers.

Police said the suspect had created a network across the state for the illegal supply of firearms.

The seized weapons and cartridges are estimated to be worth around ?3 lakh. Police have registered a case under the Arms Act and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the weapons and identify other members of the network.