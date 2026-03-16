Indore News: Dr Pankaj Singhai Receives International Physician Scholar Award In US | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant achievement for the city’s medical fraternity, Dr Pankaj Singhai from Indore has been honoured with the International Physician Scholar Award by the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM), a globally renowned body in the field of hospice and palliative medicine.

The award was presented during the academy’s annual conference held in San Diego, California, US.

Singhai, who completed his MD in Palliative Medicine from Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, is currently serving as the head of the Palliative Care Unit at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) in Indore.

He has been actively working in the field of palliative care, focusing on improving pain management and quality of life for patients suffering from cancer, kidney diseases, neurological conditions and other serious illnesses.

Over the years, Singhai has conducted extensive research in the domain, with several research papers published in national and international medical journals. He has also presented his work at various global medical conferences.

Notably, the prestigious International Physician Scholar Award has been conferred on only two doctors from India this year. Besides Singhai, the award was also given to Dr Mujeeb Rahman, Medical Director of the Institute of Palliative Medicine in Kozhikode. The award recognises physicians worldwide who have made outstanding contributions to the field of hospice and palliative care.

Speaking on the occasion, Singhai said the honour reflects the growing global recognition of palliative care and its importance in modern healthcare systems.