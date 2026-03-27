Indore News: Man Arrested For Killing Friend Over Money Dispute | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raoji Bazar police arrested a man for stabbing his friend to death over a financial dispute in the Hathipala area within a few hours of the incident.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Firoz Ansari, was allegedly attacked near Hathipala Square around 9:15 pm on Thursday when a heated argument broke out between Firoz and the accused, Mohammed Arbaz of Champabag.

Arbaz had lent a sum of money to Firoz years ago, which Firoz had not repaid. When Arbaz demanded repayment and Firoz refused, the confrontation escalated. Arbaz allegedly stabbed Firoz in the thigh with a knife and fled the scene. The victim was rushed to MY Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the scene, and police registered a case against Arbaz under Section 103(1) of the BNS.

Read Also Indore News: Couple Held For Killing Relative In Simrol Over Crop Row

Police tracked Arbaz near the railway tracks. On seeing the police, he attempted to run across the tracks but fell, sustaining an injury to his leg. Police said the two had been friends for over a decade. Arbaz also has a prior criminal record, including a case under the Arms Act at Chhoti Gwaltoli police station.