Indore News: Couple Held For Killing Relative In Simrol Over Crop Row

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple has been arrested for allegedly beating a relative to death following a dispute over cattle damaging crops in the Simrol police station area. The incident occurred on March 23, and the victim succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning.

According to DSP Umakant Chowdhary, the deceased was identified as Suraj Kaushal, a resident of Simrol. A dispute reportedly broke out between him, his niece Payal, and her husband, Lalu alias Abhishek. Although the physical altercation took place two days earlier, Kaushal did not lodge a police complaint at the time.

When his condition deteriorated on Wednesday, he was rushed to a hospital. The hospital administration subsequently informed the police; however, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The dispute began when Suraj’s cow accidentally strayed into Lalu’s field, causing damage to standing crops. Police have arrested both suspects, and a case of murder has been registered against them.

Man stabbed to death by friend in drunken state

A man was stabbed to death by his friend in an inebriated state under the Raoji Bazar police station limits on Thursday night. The incident occurred around 9:20 pm near Hathipala Square.

Raoji Bazar police station in-charge Umesh Yadav said the deceased was identified as Firoz, alias Kalu Ansari, a resident of Pathan Mohalla. The suspect has been identified as Mohammad Arbaz of Champa Bagh. A dispute broke out between the two while they were intoxicated, leading the suspect to stab the victim.

Police received information through the Dial 112 emergency service that Firoz had been stabbed by Arbaz. The victim was rushed to MY Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The two were reportedly friends, and the fatal altercation followed a drunken argument. Police teams have been formed to arrest the suspect, and a case is being registered.