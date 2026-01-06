Indore News: Madhya Pradesh Police To Launch Own Satellite—To Partner With ISRO | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major leap toward high-tech policing, the Madhya Pradesh Police is planning to launch its own dedicated satellite to establish a self-reliant communication and surveillance network.

This will help police move away from relying on private telecom providers.

Currently in its initial stages, the project is headed by officials at the Police Radio Training School (PRTS) Indore, who are researching technical requirements and gathering essential data. The project is estimated to cost over Rs 150 crore

Manoj Kumar Shrivastava, DIG of PRTS Indore, said, "We are planning to launch a dedicated police satellite to ensure faster and more efficient communication. It will drastically improve our surveillance capabilities through detailed geographical imaging. The project is currently in the research phase. Once we complete our project report detailing the estimated expenditure and technical needs, we will submit it to the government for discussion and final approval."

Key benefits of the satellite project

The transition to a dedicated satellite system is expected to modernise the department's operational capabilities:

Advanced Communication: The MP Police s wireless communication system will become significantly faster and more secure by removing dependency on external providers.

High-Resolution Imaging: The satellite will provide high-resolution geographical imagery of difficult terrains and remote hideouts.

Strategic Surveillance: This technology will enable enhanced monitoring in Naxal-affected regions, such as Balaghat, as well as along state borders, ensuring self-reliance during critical operations.

Collaboration with ISRO for launch

To ensure cost-efficiency, the MP Police intend to partner with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the launch.

"Since both the MP Police and ISRO are government organisations, collaborating on the launch will significantly reduce expenditures," DIG Shrivastava added