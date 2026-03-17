Indore News: LPG CRISIS; Over 50K Cooktops Sold | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing shortage of domestic LPG cylinders has begun to significantly impact daily life in Indore, forcing thousands of households and businesses to switch to alternative cooking options.

According to market estimates, more than 50,000 electric cooktops have been sold in the city in recent days as consumers scramble to cope with the gas supply crisis.

The sudden surge in demand has also led to sharp price increases, with some electric cooktop models reportedly being sold at two to three times their original cost. Many buyers complained that even online platforms are struggling to keep up with the rise in orders.

Local traders said the crisis is not limited to households. Hotels, restaurants, caterers and street food vendors are also facing severe difficulties because of the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

With domestic LPG cylinders becoming difficult to obtain, many families in the city have started relying on electric cooktops for daily cooking.

Retailers said electric cooking appliances, which previously had limited demand, are now selling rapidly. Shops in several markets reported that stocks are being depleted within hours of arrival.

Residents said the sudden shift has increased electricity consumption but has become unavoidable because of the LPG shortage.

PNG connections being expanded

To reduce dependence on LPG, authorities are encouraging the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections.

In areas where pipeline infrastructure is available, hotels, restaurants and commercial establishments are being shifted to PNG supply. Officials said PNG supply remains stable and can serve as a reliable alternative for businesses that require continuous fuel.

Action against hoarding: 1,357 LPG cylinders seized

The administration has intensified action against hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders.

Inspection teams conducted raids across the district, seizing 1,357 cylinders from 1,025 locations in recent days. Officials said eight FIRs have been registered in connection with illegal storage and trading of cylinders.