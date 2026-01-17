 Indore News: Limbodi Talab To Be Rejuvenated At Outlay Of ₹5 Crore
Indore News: Limbodi Talab To Be Rejuvenated At Outlay Of ₹5 Crore

Indore News: Limbodi Talab To Be Rejuvenated At Outlay Of ₹5 Crore

The Mayor-in-Council approved a Rs 5 crore project to rejuvenate Limbodi Talab in Indore. Other approvals include Rs 3 crore under the Mayor Pass Scheme, DPR for 8,000 PMAY-Urban housing units, Rs 1,530 crore loan for water and sewerage projects, Rs 11 crore for road repairs, city beautification works, and street dog care initiatives, strengthening urban infrastructure and amenities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
Indore News: Limbodi Talab To Be Rejuvenated At Outlay Of ₹5 Crore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Mayor-in-Council was held on Thursday during which several key development proposals for the city were approved.

One of the major decisions taken was the approval of a Rs 5 crore development and rejuvenation project for Limbodi Talab, aimed at restoring and enhancing the water body. The council also approved the release of Rs 3 crore under the Mayor Pass Scheme to reimburse concessions provided on bus passes to students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

In a significant move to boost housing infrastructure, approval was granted to send the detailed project report (DPR) to the state government for the construction of nearly 8,000 housing units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -- Urban 2.0 (Phase I). The meeting also cleared development works worth over Rs 60 crore across various sectors of the city.

To strengthen urban infrastructure, the MiC approved raising a loan of Rs 1,530 crore for major water supply and sewerage projects. Besides, permission was granted to fill vacant posts of chemist, assistant town planner, and assistant revenue officer in the municipal corporation.

As part of city beautification efforts, approval was given for painting and improvement works on rotaries, zebra crossings, dividers, footpaths, and green belts located on major roads and intersections. The council also approved granting advertising rights at city entry points, overbridges, and designated structures.

The meeting further approved a plan, in line with court directives, to develop facilities for the care and maintenance of street dogs, inviting proposals from animal lovers, social organisations, and NGOs.

For improving road connectivity, the city has been divided into four zones and road repair works worth approximately Rs 11 crore were approved. These include repairs from colonies to main roads, internal colony roads, and resurfacing, patchwork, and asphalt works on identified damaged roads within various zones.

Approval was also granted for the construction of an RCC median central divider on the BRTS corridor from Niranjanpur Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square.

