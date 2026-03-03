Indore News: Lavkush Square Flyover To Be Completed By June; IDA | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of the Level-2 flyover at Lavkush Square is progressing rapidly and is scheduled for completion by June this year. The project aims to streamline traffic movement in the city, especially in view of the upcoming Simhastha.

District Collector Shivam Verma conducted an on-site inspection of the under-construction flyover on Monday. He was accompanied by Indore Development Authority (IDA) Chief Executive Officer Dr Parikshit Jhade and other officials.

During the inspection, Collector Verma reviewed the progress of the work and sought updates from the executing agency. He directed the agency to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeline. Officials informed him that the Level-2 flyover is being constructed at an estimated cost of approximately ?180 crore, with a target to make it operational by June.

The flyover is expected to play a crucial role in managing the anticipated surge in vehicular traffic during Simhastha and will significantly ease congestion in the area. Authorities said the project will enhance connectivity and ensure smoother traffic flow at one of the city’s busiest intersections.

Collector Verma also instructed the concerned agency to immediately repair and properly maintain the service lanes affected by the ongoing construction to prevent inconvenience to commuters. He emphasised that alongside construction activities, alternative traffic arrangements and strict adherence to safety standards must be ensured.

Senior officials from the concerned departments and representatives of the construction agency were present during the inspection.