Indore News: Last Day To Avail Property Tax Surcharge Rebate | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tuesday marks the final opportunity for citizens in Indore to avail special surcharge rebates on pending property tax, water charges and other dues, the Indore Municipal Corporation announced.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal said the civic body is providing relief under provisions similar to those of the National Lok Adalat to help citizens settle long-pending dues easily. They said that after March 31, citizens will have to pay all outstanding amounts along with a full surcharge from April 1.

The civic body has arranged for citizens to deposit their dues at the municipal headquarters and all zonal offices across the city. Officials have been instructed to ensure smooth collection and assist citizens in completing the process without inconvenience.

Under the scheme, property tax dues up to Rs50,000 are eligible for a 100% surcharge waiver, while dues between Rs50,000 and Rs1 lakh get a 50% rebate, and those above Rs1 lakh receive 25% relief. Similarly, for water charges, dues up to Rs10,000 qualify for a full waiver, Rs10,000 to Rs50,000 get 75% relief, and amounts above Rs50,000 receive a 50% surcharge rebate.

The administration has appealed to citizens to take advantage of this last-day benefit and clear their pending dues on time. Officials said timely payments will help avoid penalties and contribute to the city s ongoing development and civic services.