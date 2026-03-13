Indore News: Kishanganj And Simrol Tis Also Reshuffled By SP | Representative Image

Indore/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): After the suspension of Manpur police station TI Lokendra Singh Hihore following the busting of a gambling racket at the farmhouse of IAS officer Vandana Vaidya, the responsibility of the police station has now been given to inspector Mahendra Makashre.

He will investigate the entire gambling case. Makashre was transferred from the DRP Lines of Indore Rural.

The action came after questions were raised about the role of the previous station-in-charge in the gambling incident reported at the farmhouse. Following the suspension, the police department appointed a new officer to lead the investigation and manage the police station’s operations.

Along with Manpur police station, two other station-in-charges in Indore Rural have also been transferred. TI Kuldeep Khatri, who was posted at Kishanganj police station, has been appointed as the new TI of Simrol police station. At the same time, Simrol TI Amit Bhabhar has been transferred to Kishanganj police station.

Officials said the transfers are part of an administrative reshuffle in the Indore Rural police setup. The newly appointed officers are expected to take charge soon and continue regular policing and investigations in their respective areas.

Three, including caretaker, arrested

Police arrested three of the six on-the-run suspects in connection with the gambling case at the farmhouse in Awlipura village on Friday. According to the police, caretaker Ranjeet Chouwdhary, Arjun and Rishi have been arrested, and a search is underway for three of their accomplices.

It may be noted that 18 men were caught while gambling at the farmhouse of the IAS officer a couple of days ago.