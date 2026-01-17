 Indore News: Joy Turns To Grief; 20-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Birthday Celebration
Saturday, January 17, 2026
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartbreaking incident, a birthday celebration turned into a misery for the Paroche family after their 20-year-old son allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at his residence under Annapurna police station limits on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vansh Paroche, a resident of Mahawar Nagar. No suicide note was recovered from his place.

His elder brother Neeraj said that Vansh’s birthday was on on Friday, which he had celebrated joyously with his family, including a cake-cutting ceremony. The household was filled with happiness as the family marked the occasion with great enthusiasm.

However, after the celebrations, Vansh went to his room on the upper floor of the house. Shortly thereafter, he consumed some poisonous substance. The incident came to light when Vansh began vomiting and his health deteriorated rapidly. His mother informed other family members and rushed him to a nearby private hospital from where he was referred to MY Hospital, where he died during treatment early on Saturday morning.

Neeraj added that Vansh was a deeply religious person who spent much of his time in prayer and worship. His mother is Municipal Corporation employee.

