 Indore News: Japan Team Inspects JICA-Funded Power Projects
An international delegation from JICA inspected JICA-II funded projects of Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company in Indore and Pithampur. Evaluator Hisae Takahashi and JICA’s India representative Kunal Gupta reviewed a 315 MVA transformer at the 400 kV substation and the 132 kV Manglia–South Zone line. Industrial units, including SRF Limited, reported improved power stability.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An international delegation from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) conducted a field inspection of JICA-II funded projects of Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) in Indore.

The two-member Japanese delegation, comprising evaluator Hisae Takahashi and JICA’s Indian representative Kunal Gupta, closely examined the construction works, their quality, utility and compliance with international standards. During the visit, the delegation also gathered detailed information regarding the installation and utility of the 315 MVA capacity transformer funded by JICA at the 400 kV substation in Pithampur.

In addition, the team conducted a detailed evaluation of the 132 kV Manglia–South Zone Indore transmission line, which has been executed as a Line-In-Line-Out arrangement for the state’s first 132 kV GIS (Gas Insulated Switchgear) substation at Mahalaxmi.

Visit to industrial units; feedback collected

During the inspection, MPTransco officials informed the delegation that the installation of the transformer has significantly improved the quality and stability of power supply in the region. As a result, industrial units are now receiving uninterrupted and high-quality electricity.

However, evaluator Takahashi sought independent verification and decided to personally assess the ground reality by visiting the Pithampur industrial area. The JICA delegation also held discussions with industrial unit operators.

Power supply stable

SRF Limited, a leading company in the packaging industry with four operational plants in the Pithampur-Dhar region, shared its experience with the JICA delegation. Company representatives stated that after the commissioning of the power transformer established for industrial units, the electricity supply has become completely stable and of high quality.

Mishra, Legal Head of SRF Industries, mentioned that due to improved power availability, the company is preparing to increase its load at the 132 kV level to approximately 15 MVA, which will support two new production units.

MPTransco hailed

The international team appreciated MPTransco for its effective and visionary efforts. The team stated that through JICA-funded projects, Madhya Pradesh has ensured better load management, benefiting agricultural and domestic consumers as well as industrial units. The delegation described the positive impact of the project in Indore as significant for industrial development.

