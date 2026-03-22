Indore News: Infrastructure Development Projects Worth? ₹2.25 Crore Launched In Ward 48 | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Infrastructure projects worth ?2.25 crore were launched in Ward 48 on Sunday to improve water supply and road connectivity in the area.

The projects were inaugurated by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Mahendra Hardia near Barah Patthar Square, close to St Paul School. Key works include a ?1.25 crore Narmada pipeline project and a ?80 lakh cement road from Barah Patthar to Ward Vihar.

According to local corporator Vijaylaxmi Gaur, the new pipeline will be laid from Krishi Nagar water tank to Barah Patthar Square, replacing a 25 to 30-year-old line that has long caused issues such as low water pressure and leakage. The project is expected to benefit several localities, including Lalaram Nagar, Padmavati Colony, Geeta Nagar and Greater Tirupati Colony.

Addressing the gathering, Bhargav said the city administration is focused on laying a strong foundation for the future rather than short-term achievements. He said the goal is to ensure clean water, better roads and efficient drainage systems for future generations, while working towards making Indore a solar, green and digital city.

In response to residents demands, the Mayor also announced the construction of a public garden in Geeta Nagar under the mayoral fund.

Hardia said the area had been facing persistent issues related to water pressure and contamination, which are expected to be resolved with the new pipeline.