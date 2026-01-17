Indore News: Industrialists Oppose Mandatory Installation Of Power Quality Meters |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Industrialists, who are high-tension consumers of the Western Region Power Distribution Company, have strongly opposed the mandatory installation of power quality meters in their units, stating that the move will impose an additional financial burden on them.

The industrialists, under the aegis of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), expressed their views during a meeting convened by the Western Region Power Distribution Company at its office on Friday. The meeting was held to discuss the mandatory installation of power quality meters for high-tension consumers, as directed by the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission. It aimed to address concerns, technical aspects, and create awareness regarding these meters.

AIMP President Yogesh Mehta told officials that the cost of a single meter exceeds ?5 lakh, and along with other associated expenses, it would be unaffordable for small and medium industries. He added that the purchase, installation, and maintenance costs would impose a heavy financial burden on industrial units.

Mehta also objected to the fact that the two companies authorised by the Commission to supply these meters are foreign firms, which he said goes against the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting indigenous products.

The Association urged the power distribution company to first carry out necessary infrastructure improvements in industrial areas, control line losses, resolve frequent power tripping issues, and address existing power-related problems before enforcing the mandatory installation of power quality meters.

AIMP President Yogesh Mehta and Secretary Tarun Vyas also raised concerns regarding data privacy, security, maintenance, and reliability of the meters. They suggested that the mandatory installation should be limited only to consumers with a sanctioned load above