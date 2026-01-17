 Indore News: Industrialists Oppose Mandatory Installation Of Power Quality Meters
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Industrialists Oppose Mandatory Installation Of Power Quality Meters

Indore News: Industrialists Oppose Mandatory Installation Of Power Quality Meters

Industrialists in Madhya Pradesh have opposed the mandatory installation of power quality meters for high-tension units, citing high costs and financial burden. The Association of Industries (AIMP) raised concerns over meter prices exceeding ₹5 lakh, foreign suppliers, data privacy, and maintenance. They urged authorities to first fix infrastructure issues and control line losses

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 12:37 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Industrialists Oppose Mandatory Installation Of Power Quality Meters |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Industrialists, who are high-tension consumers of the Western Region Power Distribution Company, have strongly opposed the mandatory installation of power quality meters in their units, stating that the move will impose an additional financial burden on them.

The industrialists, under the aegis of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), expressed their views during a meeting convened by the Western Region Power Distribution Company at its office on Friday. The meeting was held to discuss the mandatory installation of power quality meters for high-tension consumers, as directed by the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission. It aimed to address concerns, technical aspects, and create awareness regarding these meters.

AIMP President Yogesh Mehta told officials that the cost of a single meter exceeds ?5 lakh, and along with other associated expenses, it would be unaffordable for small and medium industries. He added that the purchase, installation, and maintenance costs would impose a heavy financial burden on industrial units.

Mehta also objected to the fact that the two companies authorised by the Commission to supply these meters are foreign firms, which he said goes against the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting indigenous products.

FPJ Shorts
Ulhasnagar Municipal Elections 2026 Results: Kalani Family Consolidates Power As Multiple Relatives Win Key Wards Across City
Ulhasnagar Municipal Elections 2026 Results: Kalani Family Consolidates Power As Multiple Relatives Win Key Wards Across City
Navi Mumbai Civic Agenda After BJP Victory: Minister Ganesh Naik Details Water, Housing, Urban Planning, And Governance Reforms For City Development
Navi Mumbai Civic Agenda After BJP Victory: Minister Ganesh Naik Details Water, Housing, Urban Planning, And Governance Reforms For City Development
AGNI Recommends VVPAT With QR Codes And Other Reforms To Boost Transparency And Voter Confidence In Future Municipal Elections
AGNI Recommends VVPAT With QR Codes And Other Reforms To Boost Transparency And Voter Confidence In Future Municipal Elections
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Election Results Highlight Rise Of Political Dynasties Amid BJP–Shinde Sena Sweep
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Election Results Highlight Rise Of Political Dynasties Amid BJP–Shinde Sena Sweep

The Association urged the power distribution company to first carry out necessary infrastructure improvements in industrial areas, control line losses, resolve frequent power tripping issues, and address existing power-related problems before enforcing the mandatory installation of power quality meters.

Read Also
Indore Water Deaths: Narmada Water Supply Restored In Tragedy-Hit Bhagirathpura; Mayor Pushyamitra...
article-image

AIMP President Yogesh Mehta and Secretary Tarun Vyas also raised concerns regarding data privacy, security, maintenance, and reliability of the meters. They suggested that the mandatory installation should be limited only to consumers with a sanctioned load above

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: PIL In SC Challenges Zero Percentile Cut-Off For NEET PG-2025
MP News: PIL In SC Challenges Zero Percentile Cut-Off For NEET PG-2025
Indore News: Industrialists Oppose Mandatory Installation Of Power Quality Meters
Indore News: Industrialists Oppose Mandatory Installation Of Power Quality Meters
Indore News: Limbodi Talab To Be Rejuvenated At Outlay Of ₹5 Crore
Indore News: Limbodi Talab To Be Rejuvenated At Outlay Of ₹5 Crore
Indore Water Tragedy: Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Meets Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan,...
Indore Water Tragedy: Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Meets Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan,...
Indore News: For 3rd Time, I-T Tightens Tentacles Around BRG Group
Indore News: For 3rd Time, I-T Tightens Tentacles Around BRG Group