Indore News: Inductions Sell Like Hot Cakes As Residents Rush To Buy Electric Cooktops Amid Supply Concerns |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As tensions escalate in West Asia and fears grow over disruptions in LPG supply across India, residents of Indore are rapidly shifting other modes of cooking especially, the electric route!

Anxiety over a possible gas shortage has triggered a surge in the sale of induction cooktops, leaving several electronics stores across the city struggling to keep up with the demand.

Indore, which has more than 50 electronics showrooms, has witnessed a sharp spike in induction cooktop sales over the past two to three days. Retailers said each store is selling between 90 and 230 units daily, while collectively nearly 8,000 to 10,000 induction cooktops are being sold every day across the city.

Retailers said the sudden surge in demand has also affected supply. Several showrooms have run out of stock and customers are facing a waiting period of two to five days depending on supply from distributors in other cities.

Major retail outlets such as Croma Palasia and Croma Annapurna have already run out of stock due to the spike in demand. At Reliance Digital showrooms, even display units were reportedly sold as customers rushed to secure electric cooking appliances.

Electronics retailers said the buying trend began soon after reports of LPG supply disruptions started circulating. We normally sell around 10 to 15 induction cooktops a day, but in the last two days the numbers have jumped to more than 150 units daily, said a sales manager at an electronics showroom in Palasia. By evening, customers were even asking if we could sell the display pieces.

However, manufacturers and direct sellers such as Prestige and Crown still have adequate stock available. Many consumers are now approaching brand stores directly to purchase induction cooktops.

Students living in hostels and families worried about LPG supply are the main buyers right now, said a representative at a Crown outlet. People want a quick backup cooking option and induction cooktops are the easiest solution.

Customers said the sudden rush is driven by uncertainty. I booked an LPG cylinder but was told there could be delays, so I bought an induction cooktop as a backup, said Ritesh Sharma, a resident of Vijay Nagar.

Another customer, Neha Jain, said she visited three stores before finding one available. Every shopkeeper said new stock may take a few days to arrive, she said.

Retailers believe that if supply concerns continue, demand for induction cooktops and other electric appliances in Indore could rise further in the coming days.

Panic buying grips city

Panic buying of cooking gas cylinders has been reported in Indore after rumours of a possible shortage triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Residents have started stockpiling LPG cylinders, leading to more than 10 times the usual number of bookings at gas agencies across the city. Long queues were reported outside several distribution centres, with people transporting cylinders on two-wheelers and in cars.

District Supply Controller Mohanlal Maru said bookings in the last two days have increased more than tenfold compared to normal demand. People are rushing to book cylinders due to fear of a possible crisis. However, there is no need to panic as adequate stock of domestic LPG cylinders is available, he said.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma also appealed to residents not to panic. He assured citizens that domestic gas supplies remain stable and that agencies will continue delivering cylinders regularly based on bookings.

While domestic supply remains stable, commercial LPG cylinder supply has been disrupted, affecting restaurants, hotels, catering units, factories and snack manufacturers. Many businesses have temporarily switched to alternatives such as diesel furnaces, electric induction cooktops and electric oil-based cooking systems to continue operations.

The impact is visible even at the city s popular food hub, Chappan Dukan, where several outlets have started using induction cooktops and microwave ovens to manage operations.

Supply disruption raises concerns

Notices pasted outside several LPG agencies in Indore reflect the growing anxiety among consumers. Posters read: If you have one cylinder, get it doubled to avoid waiting inconvenience. Another notice states: Due to shortage from the plant, there is a 10-day waiting period. Cylinders will be issued only for bookings older than eight days.

The tension between Iran and Israel has begun affecting LPG supply chains, particularly for commercial cylinders. Oil companies have temporarily halted booking and delivery of commercial LPG cylinders, affecting the daily supply of nearly 3,000 to 3,200 cylinders in Indore.

This has put more than 8,000 hotels, restaurants, caterers and small food businesses under pressure. With the wedding season approaching and around 1,000 to 1,200 marriages scheduled this month, caterers fear serious disruptions. A caterer said a 2,500-guest event requires nearly 40 cylinders, making supply stoppage a major concern.

Domestic LPG supply remains stable, with nearly 11 lakh connections and around 22,000 to 24,000 cylinders supplied daily. However, commercial users are facing difficulties. Restaurant operators and caterers have approached district authorities seeking urgent intervention to restore supply.

Association's demands

Confusion over domestic LPG supply has led to long queues outside gas agencies in Indore, with residents lining up as early as 5 am. While commercial cylinder supply has been halted, dealers said domestic stock is sufficient. However, a 25-day booking lock period and overloaded online servers have disrupted bookings.

The LPG Dealers Association plans to meet Indore Collector Shivam Verma seeking removal of the rule.

66 cylinders confiscated

The district administration has intensified action against illegal storage and black marketing of LPG cylinders in Indore. A team from the Food and Civil Supplies Department raided an illegal gas warehouse in the New Loha Mandi area early morning.

Under the guidance of District Supply Controller ML Maru, officials seized 66 cylinders, including 24 commercial and 42 domestic cylinders, along with three electric motors used for refilling and two weighing machines. A motorcycle used for transporting cylinders was also confiscated. The suspect fled the spot, while the warehouse was sealed and further legal action initiated.