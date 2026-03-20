Indore News: Indore-Ujjain Route Diverted At Lavkush Square For Flyover Work

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police have diverted the Indore-Ujjain route at Lavkush Square and the Super Corridor for the convenience of commuters, an officer said on Thursday.

According to officials, the work involves the erection of a bow-string girder and is scheduled for the nights of Thursday and Friday between 11 pm and 7 am. During this period, traffic on the MR-10 Super Corridor has been diverted on both sides to ensure safety and facilitate construction.

Vehicles coming from the airport or the Super Corridor towards Ujjain are being redirected from Lavkush Square to take a left via the service road between Bhorasla and SAIMS, then pass through the Shiv Shakti Everfresh lane to reach Ujjain Road. From there, vehicles heading towards Ujjain will continue straight via Aurobindo, while those going towards MR-10, Vijay Nagar or Marimata Square will take a U-turn near SAIMS hospital and proceed via Bhorasla.

Similarly, vehicles coming from MR-10 or Vijay Nagar towards the airport via Bhorasla are being diverted to take a right onto the Shiv Shakti Everfresh lane, followed by a left to rejoin the Super Corridor and continue their journey.

Officials have requested commuters to follow the diverted routes and cooperate in maintaining smooth traffic flow during the construction period.