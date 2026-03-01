Indore News:Indore Metro Awaits CMRS Nod; Super Corridor-2 Stretch Ready | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Metro is nearing the final stage of operations, with the junior team of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) completing its inspection.

Preparations are underway for the final inspection by CMRS, with authorities working to rectify the shortcomings flagged by the inspection team.

Managing Director of Metro Rail Corporation Limited, S Krishna Chaitanya, conducted a two-day on-ground inspection to assess project progress and operational preparedness. He directed officials to ensure the prompt implementation of all observations made by the CMRS team.

Once CMRS approval is received, the stretch from Super Corridor 2 to Malviya Nagar intersection will become operational.

During the inspection, the Managing Director instructed teams to expedite pending works, strictly adhere to safety standards, and ensure adequate manpower deployment at all sites. Officials were also asked to intensify regular monitoring and maintain better coordination with contractors.

Full focus on removing shortcomings

The inspection began at Malviya Nagar intersection on Saturday, where stations, approach roads, passenger amenities, and technical installations were reviewed in detail. Operational preparedness and administrative aspects were also evaluated.

A review meeting was held with project officials to assess the progress of packages IN-02, IN-03, IN-04, IN-05R, and IN-07.

According to officials, the current priority is to eliminate all deficiencies identified by the inspection team ahead of the final CMRS clearance.

Bhopal metro faces AFC delay

Meanwhile, the Bhopal Metro project continues to face operational delays, as the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system remains non-operational at eight stations, even a month after work began.