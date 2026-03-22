Indore News: In A First, 60% Skip As State Engineering Exam-2025 Held Only In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In what was dubbed a first, nearly 60% of candidates skipped the State Engineering Examination-2025, conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on Sunday, apparently because it was held only in Indore.

Out of around 3,800 registered candidates, only about 1,520 appeared for the exam, which was conducted across 10 centres in Indore. The low turnout is believed to be because outstation candidates did not travel to Indore in large numbers only to write the exam.

Meanwhile, MPPSC officials said the exam was conducted smoothly, with no cheating cases reported.

The exam, held from 12 noon to 3 pm, was conducted under strict supervision, with observers deployed at every centre. Candidates underwent two levels of frisking, and items such as mobile phones and smartwatches were not allowed inside the examination halls. Biometric verification was also carried out before entry.

The question paper was divided into two sections, General Knowledge and Engineering subjects. The General Knowledge section included around 50 questions covering Madhya Pradesh, national and international topics. The technical section, comprising 100 questions from Civil, Mechanical and Electrical engineering, was found to be relatively challenging by many candidates.

Aspirants said several technical questions were tricky and time-consuming, though some were straightforward. Many felt the General Knowledge section was scoring.

According to MPPSC official Ravindra Panchbhai, the answer key is expected to be released next week on the MPPSC portal, while the results are likely to be declared in April.

The exam was conducted for around 32 posts, with strict adherence to guidelines to ensure a fair and transparent process.