Indore News: IMC Seeks ₹1 Crore From Metro For Shop Demolition | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has demanded Rs 1crore from the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for the demolition of 28 shops obstructing metro construction work.

Officials said the demolition of shops at Shivaji Market and Chhota Ganpati will begin as soon as the payment is received. According to officials, the metro project is facing hurdles due to these structures.

The metro company has requested the removal of 16 shops at Shivaji Market and 12 shops near Chhota Ganpati Temple, as the land is required for station construction work.

Civic authorities clarified that the shops are municipal property and the metro company must compensate before demolition. A formal notice demanding Rs 1 crore has already been issued.

Metro officials indicated that the amount is likely to be deposited within the next few days, after which the clearance work will begin. Notably, most of these shops are already non-operational due to ongoing metro work, with access blocked by barricading.

In addition, around 10 temporary kiosks (gumtis) near Chhota Ganpati will also be removed. As they are not permanent structures, no compensation has been sought for their demolition.