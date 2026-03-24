Indore News: IMC Faces Flak As Workers Dump Waste In River While Cleaning Riverbanks

Indore News: IMC Faces Flak As Workers Dump Waste During River Cleaning Drive |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy has erupted over the functioning of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) after visuals exposed contradictions in its river cleaning drive, raising concerns about the effectiveness of civic operations.

According to the visuals, JCB machines deployed by the civic body were seen removing sludge from a river as part of a pre-monsoon cleaning campaign. The exercise, aimed at ensuring smooth water flow and preventing waterlogging during the rains, is carried out annually with significant financial allocation.

However, outrage was triggered by parallel activity at the same site. While the machines were engaged in cleaning, sanitation workers were seen dumping garbage and other waste directly into the river from the riverbank.

The contradictory actions have undermined the purpose of the exercise and raised questions about coordination, monitoring and accountability within the civic administration.

Residents and social activists expressed strong dissatisfaction, alleging negligence. Many pointed out that despite crores of rupees being spent annually on river and drain cleaning projects, the ground reality remains unchanged. However, Free Press could not verify the authenticity of the video.