 Indore News: Industrial Units Dumping Waste In Open, Causing Pollution On Radar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Industrial Units Dumping Waste In Open, Causing Pollution On Radar

Indore News: Industrial Units Dumping Waste In Open, Causing Pollution On Radar

Zonal officer of Zone 11, Narendra Kuril, said that during inspections in the Sanwer Road industrial area, it was found that several units were disposing of garbage, filth and industrial wastewater directly into drains. The facilities fined included Lalit Namkeen (Rs 50,000), Megha Polymer (Rs 35,000), Gitika Plastic (Rs 30,000) and Usha Organic (Rs 25,000).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Industrial Units Dumping Waste In Open, Causing Pollution On Radar | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation has intensified enforcement actions in industrial areas to strengthen environmental protection and sanitation systems.

As part of this ongoing drive, IMC slapped challans on as many as six industrial units in Sanwer Road and Pologround industrial areas for dumping waste and untreated wastewater into drains.

Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

Zonal officer of Zone 11, Narendra Kuril said that during inspections in Sanwer Road industrial area, it was found that several units were disposing of garbage, filth and industrial wastewater directly into drains. The facilities fined included Lalit Namkeen (Rs 50,000), Megha Polymer (Rs 35,000), Gitika Plastic (Rs 30,000) and Usha Organic (Rs 25,000)/

A total fine of Rs 1,40,000 was imposed on these units. The action was carried out in the presence of zonal officer Kuril, CSI Ashish Kapse, sub-engineer Siddhant Mehta, along with other departmental officials and staff.

FPJ Shorts
Dhakshineswar Suresh Emerges As India’s New Davis Cup Hero With Decisive Win Over Netherlands
Dhakshineswar Suresh Emerges As India’s New Davis Cup Hero With Decisive Win Over Netherlands
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey Tournament: Finals Day Delivers Champions And tight Finishes At Don Bosco Ground, Matunga
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey Tournament: Finals Day Delivers Champions And tight Finishes At Don Bosco Ground, Matunga
Vasai-Virar Celebrates Local Hero Ayush Mhatre With Grand Rally After U-19 World Cup Win
Vasai-Virar Celebrates Local Hero Ayush Mhatre With Grand Rally After U-19 World Cup Win
Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Police Arrest Orphan Turned Food Delivery Executive For Stealing And Using Motorcycle
Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Police Arrest Orphan Turned Food Delivery Executive For Stealing And Using Motorcycle

Zonal officer of Zone 3, Raj Thakur stated that inspections were conducted in Ward No 57 of the Pologround Industrial Area. During the inspection: Sainon Pharma Company was fined Rs 30,000 for improper operation of its Effluent treatment plant (ETP) and Kohinoor Elastic was slapped of a fine of Rs 10,000 for discharging wastewater directly into the sewer line.

After the inspection, the concerned industrial units were clearly instructed to rectify their wastewater management systems within the next two days.IMC has reiterated that strict action against units causing environmental damage or dumping industrial waste into drains and sewer lines will continue in the future as well.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Industrial Units Dumping Waste In Open, Causing Pollution On Radar
Indore News: Industrial Units Dumping Waste In Open, Causing Pollution On Radar
Indore News: Gym Trainer Booked For Molestation
Indore News: Gym Trainer Booked For Molestation
MP News: 41-Year-Old Man Murder Case; Police Arrest Minor In Khargone
MP News: 41-Year-Old Man Murder Case; Police Arrest Minor In Khargone
Indore News: Severe Overcrowding Plagues 148-Year-Old Central Jail
Indore News: Severe Overcrowding Plagues 148-Year-Old Central Jail
MP News: Gold Mangalsutra Snatched From 60-Year-Old In Broad Daylight In Alot
MP News: Gold Mangalsutra Snatched From 60-Year-Old In Broad Daylight In Alot