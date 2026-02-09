Indore News: Industrial Units Dumping Waste In Open, Causing Pollution On Radar | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation has intensified enforcement actions in industrial areas to strengthen environmental protection and sanitation systems.

As part of this ongoing drive, IMC slapped challans on as many as six industrial units in Sanwer Road and Pologround industrial areas for dumping waste and untreated wastewater into drains.

Zonal officer of Zone 11, Narendra Kuril said that during inspections in Sanwer Road industrial area, it was found that several units were disposing of garbage, filth and industrial wastewater directly into drains. The facilities fined included Lalit Namkeen (Rs 50,000), Megha Polymer (Rs 35,000), Gitika Plastic (Rs 30,000) and Usha Organic (Rs 25,000)/

A total fine of Rs 1,40,000 was imposed on these units. The action was carried out in the presence of zonal officer Kuril, CSI Ashish Kapse, sub-engineer Siddhant Mehta, along with other departmental officials and staff.

Zonal officer of Zone 3, Raj Thakur stated that inspections were conducted in Ward No 57 of the Pologround Industrial Area. During the inspection: Sainon Pharma Company was fined Rs 30,000 for improper operation of its Effluent treatment plant (ETP) and Kohinoor Elastic was slapped of a fine of Rs 10,000 for discharging wastewater directly into the sewer line.

After the inspection, the concerned industrial units were clearly instructed to rectify their wastewater management systems within the next two days.IMC has reiterated that strict action against units causing environmental damage or dumping industrial waste into drains and sewer lines will continue in the future as well.