Indore News: IIT-I To Offer Three New Undergraduate Courses From 2026-27 Session | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore) will introduce three new undergraduate programmes from the academic year 2026-27.

The programmes include a Bachelor of Science in Applied and Industrial Chemistry, a BTech in Environmental Economics and Sustainable Engineering, and a BTech in Biomedical Engineering and Data Science.

The four-year BSc in Applied and Industrial Chemistry, to be offered by the Department of Chemistry, will provide a foundation in chemical sciences while integrating engineering, computational and applied elements.

The programme will offer specialised pathways in AI and machine learning, computational modelling, molecular electronics, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and energy and materials. Admissions will be through JEE Advanced, with 20 seats available from Autumn 2026.

IIT Indore will also launch a BTech in Environmental Economics and Sustainable Engineering with 30 seats. The programme integrates engineering, climate and water sciences, and environmental economics to prepare graduates to address sustainability challenges.

In addition, a BTech in Biomedical Engineering and Data Science with 30 seats will be introduced to address the growing convergence of healthcare, engineering and data analytics.

The programme integrates AI and data science with biomedical principles to enable the development of advanced medical devices, smart wearables and data-driven healthcare solutions.

IIT Indore Director Suhas S Joshi said, These programmes embody IIT Indore s commitment to shaping future leaders who think across disciplines, innovate responsibly and contribute meaningfully to national and global sustainable development goals. We are expanding our academic offerings to respond to emerging scientific, technological and societal needs.