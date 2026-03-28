Indore News: IIM-Indore Honours Alumni Contributing To Society |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management Indore commenced celebrations for its 27th annual convocation with a pre-convocation ceremony held on campus on March 27, where the institute conferred awards on alumni contributing to society.

The event celebrated the achievements, leadership and contributions of students and alumni, setting the tone for the main convocation scheduled for March 28.

IIM Indore director Professor Himanshu Rai felicitated student committee coordinators for their exemplary leadership and commitment to institutional initiatives.

Rai said, “The pre-convocation ceremony is a meaningful occasion for us to recognise the dedication, leadership and achievements of our students and alumni. Their commitment to excellence and contribution to the institute’s vibrant ecosystem make us immensely proud.”

As part of the celebrations, the institute conferred the Alumni Awards 2025, recognising distinguished alumni for their exceptional professional accomplishments, leadership, entrepreneurial impact, public service and global contributions.

Distinguished Contribution to the Alma Mater and Alumni Award 2025 – Rahul Razdan

An alumnus from the institute’s first PGP batch (1998–2000), Rahul Razdan has strengthened global alumni engagement as a founding board member of the IIM Indore Alumni Association. He has built and scaled innovative platforms across the global digital ecosystem in gaming, digital media and technology.

Distinguished Alumni Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025 – Gunajit Brahma

PGP alumnus (2010–2012), Gunajit Brahma drives climate action and sustainable agribusiness through his ventures. His initiatives have connected thousands of small and marginal farmers to international markets, enhancing rural livelihoods and promoting indigenous produce.

Exemplary Public Service Award 2025 – Chetan Rai

An EPGP alumnus (2020–2021), Chetan Rai serves in the Chief Minister’s Office, Government of Gujarat, contributing to strategic governance initiatives and evidence-based policy frameworks. His leadership in crisis management and regional development planning reflects impactful public service.

Young Alumni Achiever Award 2025 – Ity Jain

PGP alumna (2016–2018), Ity Jain works in strategic partnerships at Google India, fostering collaboration with startups, investors and technology innovators. Her work supports digital transformation and AI adoption across India’s startup ecosystem.

Distinguished Alumni Award 2025 – Kunal Purohit

PGP alumnus (2001–2003), Kunal Purohit serves as president at Tech Mahindra, leading next-generation technology businesses across AI, cloud, cybersecurity and platform engineering. He has advanced AI innovation and built inclusive digital capabilities.

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Global Impact Award 2025 – Akila Moorthy

PGP alumna (2001–2003), Akila Moorthy serves as director, strategy, operations, analytics and chief of staff for Google Payments at Google’s global headquarters in California. She has driven advancements in digital financial ecosystems through leadership roles across global technology and fintech organisations.