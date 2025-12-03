Indore News: IDA Board Approves Development Projects Worth Rs 80 cr | fp photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority (IDA) Board met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner and chairperson, Sudam Khade, and approved major development works and policy decisions aimed at strengthening city’s infrastructure.

Board sanctioned tenders worth Rs 80 crore, including Rs 33.22 crore for TPS-04 development, Rs 31.31 crore for TPS-10 (Palakhedi–Bangarda Part-B), Rs 6.39 crore for TPS-01 Phase IV and Rs 4.57 crore for a 34-lakh-litre overhead water tank in Super Corridor Sectors 151 & 169-B. Additionally, Rs 3.88 crore was approved for five-year maintenance and external electrification works in Scheme 97 Part-2.

Another key decision was floating short-term tenders for constructing PQC concrete roads at the Level-2 Flyover, Luv Kush Square, in place of asphalt.

Board also reduced the deposit amount for disposal of properties, revised rules for lease rent calculation and permitted conversion of cells allocated under the Cell Act to freehold rights upon completion of formalities.

Other decisions included converting current accounts into savings accounts to earn interest, waiving Rs 1,53,111 on humanitarian grounds for late Sunil Kulkarni, approving PMC tenders for Schemes 166 and TPS-01 and prioritising groundwater recharge provisions across IDA schemes.

IDA’s first public hearing

Indore Development Authority (IDA) conducted its first public hearing today, where 17 applicants presented issues related to plot allotment, lease, mutation, lease rent and land records before CEO Dr Parikshit Jhadé. Of these, two cases were resolved on the spot, including Dinesh Joshi’s leasehold-to-freehold conversion and Amit Gupta’s long-pending lease rent matter.

Out of the total cases, 15 applications were for the Estate Branch and involved freehold conversion, mutation, and rate fixation, while two cases were linked to the Land Acquisition Branch. Dr Jhadé directed concerned departments to examine each case and ensure timely resolution.

He informed that public hearings will now be held every Tuesday, and from next month, IDA will implement an e-filing system enabling citizens to track their applications online.