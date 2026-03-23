Indore News: Hoteliers Flag Gas Supply Issues, Seek Rate Cut | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India, MP Committee, and the Madhya Pradesh Hoteliers Association met Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Rashmi Arun Shami at Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal to raise issues related to commercial LPG and PNG supply across the state.

The delegation, led by Sumit Suri, president of the MP Hoteliers Association and chairman of HRAWI MP, highlighted concerns over high PNG rates, delays in new connections and a recent price increase after March 9. They also sought immediate restoration and regularisation of commercial gas supply in line with Central Government directives.

The delegation urged the government to issue clear instructions to district magistrates to ensure uninterrupted supply to the hospitality sector. Suri said irregular supply and rising costs are affecting hotels, restaurants, caterers and employees across the state.

Rashmi Arun Shami assured support, stating that necessary instructions are being issued and supply is expected to normalise from Saturday.

The associations expressed gratitude and reiterated their commitment to tourism, employment and economic activity. They said coordinated action between government departments and oil and gas companies is essential to maintain stable supply chains and operations.