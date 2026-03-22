Indore News: 137 Startups Showcase Talent At IIT Bombay | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Education hosted the Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech Pre-Summit at IIT Bombay on Saturday, marking a major push to position India as a global leader in deep-tech innovation.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed a special session at the event. The two-day national showcase featured 137 promising deep-tech startups shortlisted from over 3,000 applications nationwide.

Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood attended the inaugural session along with senior officials, academicians and industry leaders.

Participants included Dr Vineet Joshi, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Dr Rajesh Gokhale and Dr K. Radhakrishnan, along with innovators such as Manoj Meena of Atomberg Technologies and Prof.

Rahul Purwar of ImmunoAct. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Bharat Innovates as a flagship initiative to connect India’s research ecosystem with global stakeholders.

The Pre-Summit serves as a key milestone ahead of the International Innovation Showcase in Nice, France, this June. More than 200 startup founders, 70 investors and 50 industry leaders participated in the event, facilitating investment, partnerships and global exposure.

The initiative accelerates the transition of innovations from research labs to scalable, market-ready solutions, reinforcing India’s ambition to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047.