Indore News: Holkar College Receives 284 Rare Books Donation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking the death anniversary of Dr Ram Prasad Kaushal, Kaushal family donated 284 rare reference books, preserved for over seven decades, to the library of Government Holkar Science College on Monday. The collection was handed over by his son, Dr Pradeep Kaushal, in memory of his father — the first scholar to earn a D.Sc. degree from the college in 1941.

The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests, including former MP, MLA and mayor Krishna Murari Moghe, MLA from Indore Constituency-3 Golu Shukla, college principal Dr Anamika Jain, and special invitees Pramod Tandon and Harinarayan Yadav. Members of the Kaushal family — Dr Manorama Kaushal, Kamini Kaushal and Dr Pradeepti Kaushal — also attended the ceremony.

Principal Dr Anamika Jain welcomed all guests with plant saplings as a gesture of respect.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Golu Shukla praised Dr Pradeep Kaushal’s initiative and assured support for his future educational endeavours.

Highlighting the academic legacy of Dr R. P. Kaushal, Pramod Tandon said, “He established himself in the field of education without modern facilities, unlike today’s dependence on Google and AI.”

Meanwhile, Krishna Murari Moghe underlined the value of holistic learning, remarking, “If education fails to shape character, it loses its purpose.”