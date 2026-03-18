Indore News: Hoarding Violations; Hoarding Violations Seeks Reply, Orders Action

Indore News: Hoarding Violations; High Court Seeks Reply, Orders Action | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the state government, Indore Municipal Corporation and other respondents in a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging illegal allotment of advertising rights and installation of hoardings in violation of state rules in the city.

As an interim measure, a division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi directed the Indore Municipal Commissioner to identify hoardings installed on road dividers or footpaths in violation of rules and take action in accordance with the law.

The petition was filed by Sudesh Gupta, who alleged that advertising rights granted to private parties and the installation of unipoles and hoardings violate provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Outdoor Advertisement Media Rules, 2017.

According to the plea, the rules prohibit installation of hoardings on road dividers and footpaths. The petitioner submitted photographs along with the petition to show that several hoardings have been erected at such locations in violation of the rules.

After hearing the matter, the court issued notices to the respondents. The next hearing is scheduled for April 15.