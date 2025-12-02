Indore News: High Court Summons SHO For Detaining, Handcuffing Man Without FIR

Indore News: BRTS Demolition; High Court Directs Collector, IMC Commissioner To Appear In Person On Dec 1 | rpresentative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday took serious note of allegations that a man was illegally detained and handcuffed at Chandan Nagar police station in city without any case being registered against him.

The division bench comprising Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Binod Kumar Dwivedi directed the station house officer (SHO) to personally appear before the court on December 4.

The habeas corpus petition was filed by Akash Tiwari, who claimed that his brother-in-law, Raja Dubey, was picked up by police on November 26, 2025 and held for more than 24 hours. No offence was recorded during this period, the petition alleged.

Counsel for the State argued that the man was not detained by the police. However, the petitioner submitted CCTV footage, which he said showed Dubey in a red and white shirt/jacket inside the police station around 4 pm on November 26 and released at about 11:30 pm on November 27.

A sub-inspector present in the court stated she was on leave that day and could not confirm the events in question.

After considering the allegations, the court ordered the SHO of Chandan Nagar police station to appear in person and directed the State to produce CCTV footage from November 26 and 27 on the next date of hearing. The matter has been posted for December 4.