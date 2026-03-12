Indore News: High Court Seeks Government Reply On Plea | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the state government while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the proposed 6-km elevated corridor between LIG Square and Navlakha Square in the city.

The petition, filed by Atul Sheth, questions the legality and necessity of the project. According to the plea, the elevated corridor was initially proposed in 2018–19, but the plan was shelved after preliminary surveys.

The petitioner alleged that the project was revived in 2024 without conducting a fresh and comprehensive traffic survey, and construction work was initiated without proper assessment of the city’s traffic requirements.

The plea further claimed that the project is not in line with the report of the Indore Development Authority (IDA) and lacks clear public utility.

During the hearing before a division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi, the state government sought time to file its reply.

The court granted the request and posted the matter for further hearing on April 2, along with other related petitions.

Act against illegal bus parking near Bhandari Bridge: HC

The High Court on Wednesday directed traffic authorities to take immediate action against illegal parking of private buses near Bhandari Bridge in the city.

The direction was issued by a division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi while hearing a petition filed by Puneet Sharma.

During the hearing, the court was informed that encroachments between Shastri Bridge and Rajkumar Bridge had already been removed and roadside kiosks dismantled.

However, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that private buses continue to be parked near Bhandari Bridge, causing encroachment and obstruction on the public road.

Taking note of the submission, the bench directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to ensure that illegal parking is not allowed in the area and ordered that videography of the enforcement action be carried out.

ACP (Traffic) Indu Singh was present in court during the hearing. The matter has also been listed for further hearing on April 2.