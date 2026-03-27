Indore News: High Court Extends Relief In Army School Demolition Case, Raises Safety Concerns |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has extended interim relief in a public interest litigation concerning the proposed demolition of a historic Army school building in Mhow, while flagging concerns over student safety and contractual obligations.

Hearing the petition, a division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi on Thursday directed that the interim relief granted earlier will continue until the next hearing in April.

During the proceedings, the court sought clarification from Army authorities on whether the building could be preserved. Representing the Army, Major Bharat Bhushan Sharma informed the bench that two key issues stood in the way: contractual liabilities and concerns regarding the safety of children studying in the newly constructed school building.

The matter has now been listed for further hearing in the week commencing April 20.

The case originates from a PIL filed in 2024 seeking to prevent the demolition of a heritage structure in Mhow. According to the petitioner, the building dates back to 1866 and was initially used as an Army hospital before being repurposed as an Army Public School.

In an earlier hearing in November 2025, the High Court had directed authorities not to demolish the structure and asked the Union government to involve the Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums in the matter.

While granting protection to the old building, the court clarified that construction of a new building would not be restricted.

The latest hearing highlighted a shift in focus towards safety and administrative constraints, even as the question of preserving the heritage structure remains unresolved. The continuation of interim relief ensures that no demolition can take place until the court takes a final view on the competing concerns of heritage conservation and student safety.