Indore News: High Court Directs Parties To File Objections To ASI Report In Two Weeks | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday directed all parties involved in the Bhojshala dispute to file their objections, opinions, and suggestions on the scientific survey report prepared by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

A Division Bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi also ordered that status quo be maintained at the disputed Bhojshala Temple cum Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district.

The court granted two weeks to all parties to submit their responses to the ASI report, which examines the historical and structural aspects of the site. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 16.

The bench noted that the ASI report had already been unsealed and shared with the litigating parties earlier, in compliance with previous court directions. However, this fact was not brought to the notice of the Supreme Court, which had issued directions on January 22, requiring the report to be opened and objections invited.

Clarifying the position, the HC stated that there was no need for a fresh unsealing of the report and directed the registry to upload it to the court s electronic portal. It observed that despite having access to the report, none of the parties had so far filed objections or recommendations.

The HC also took note of multiple intervention applications filed in the case and directed copies be served to all sides, with replies to be submitted before the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the interim order passed by the Supreme Court on January 22 - which mandates maintenance of status quo at the site - will continue to remain in force.