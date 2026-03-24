Indore News: High Court Allows Life Convict To Appear In BA Exams Under Police Custody

Indore News: Dad Moves High Court; Minor Missing; Cops Told To Act | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has permitted a life convict to appear in his upcoming university examinations under police supervision, reaffirming the importance of education even for incarcerated individuals.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi in connection with a plea filed by Sunil Singh, an appellant in a criminal case currently lodged in jail.

Singh, who is pursuing a BA degree from prison, had sought temporary suspension of his sentence to appear in his third-year exams scheduled between March 25 and May 16. His counsel informed the court that continuing his education was crucial and requested necessary permission.

The State opposed the plea but pointed out that the appellant had earlier been allowed to appear in exams under police custody as per a previous court order dated December 12, 2025.

Taking this into consideration, the High Court directed the concerned superintendent of police to ensure adequate security arrangements so that the appellant can attend his exams under police custody as per the official schedule.

Sunil Singh was convicted in 2025 by a sessions court in Rajgarh district in connection with serious offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and is currently serving a life sentence.

The court disposed of the application with directions to facilitate his examination process without granting full suspension of sentence.