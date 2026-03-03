 Indore News: Herbal Colours Stall Set Up At Collectorate For Eco-Friendly Holi
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 10:04 AM IST
Indore News: Herbal Holi Stall Set Up At Collectorate | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure a safe, healthy and environmentally friendly Holi, a special stall selling herbal colours, cow dung cakes and wheat straw was set up at the Collectorate premises on Monday.

The stall is being operated by women of a self-help group associated with the Rural Livelihood Mission and offers herbal gulal and puja materials prepared from natural ingredients.

The stall received a positive response from the public. Collector Shivam Verma inspected the stall and purchased herbal colours and cow dung cakes to encourage the women.

He said the use of herbal colours is not only safe for health but also promotes environmental protection. It is also an effective means of strengthening the livelihoods of rural women. District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Siddharth Jain was present.

Similar stalls have been set up by women of the Rural Livelihood Mission at the Gramin Haat in the city to ensure the availability of safe and natural colours to citizens.

Collector Verma appealed to citizens to celebrate Holi with joy while avoiding chemical colours and using herbal colours so that both health and the environment remain protected. He said adopting local products will also help make rural women self-reliant.

