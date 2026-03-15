Indore News: Grand Gathering Of Senior RSS Volunteers On Mar 24 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the Foundation Day of the Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti and the Hindu New Year, a grand gathering of senior volunteers of RSS will be held in the city on March 24.

The gathering will take place at Sudarshan Bhawan in Pant Vaidya Colony. An exhibition showcasing the Samiti's various service projects will also be displayed.

Ishwardas Hinduja and Dr Hedgewar Memorial Committee Secretary Rakesh Kumar Yadav said that every year a gathering of senior volunteers of RSS is organised to mark Varsh Pratipada, the traditional Hindu New Year, and the Samiti's Foundation Day. This year the programme is scheduled to be held on March 24 from 8am.

Vice President Rupesh Pal informed that the Samiti currently operates a physiotherapy centre in Harsiddhi.

An acupressure therapy centre is run at the Rambagh Archana office, while coaching for the PSC examinations is provided in Palasia through the Sankalp initiative.

Various activities such as health camps, yoga camps and blood donation drives are also conducted throughout the year.