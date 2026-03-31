Indore News: 'Got My Raja Back Just As Kamakhya Priest Assured...' Raghuvanshi Family Welcomes Newborn On Same Date A Year Later They Lost Raja In Shillong Honeymoon

Indore News: Raghuvanshi Family Welcomes Newborn, Names Him After Raja Raghuvanshi, Believes in His Rebirth | Instagram

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Months after the spine-chilling murder of Indore's businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, the Raghuvanshi family finally sees a beam of happiness as they welcome a newborn and name him after Raja.

Rebirth of Raja?

Raja Raghuvanshi's elder brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, and his wife welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, whom the family has named 'Raja', believing he is the rebirth of the deceased.

'...just as Kamakhya priest predicted'

According to Sachin, on the 13th day of the death ritual (Tehrvi) of Raja, a priest from Kamakhya Temple (Guwahati) told his family that Raja's cause of death was unnatural and he would be reborn within the family.

Striking coincidence of same date and time!

Notably, the family highlighted that, according to the Hindu calendar, Raja passed away around 2:40 pm on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi), and coincidentally, the newborn was delivered around 2:42 pm on the same lunar date.

Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, expressed her joy and said, "After months of sorrow, the child has brought relief to the grieving family. I am happy that my son Raja is back with me."

"We have named him 'Raja', and upon calling him by his name, he responds as if he recognises all of us," Uma added.

Honeymoon turns fatal

Sonam and Raja |

Notably, Raja and Sonam had travelled to Shillong on May 21, 2025, for their honeymoon, and later they visited Sohra. The couple went missing on May 26. A week later, on June 2, Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge at Arliang Riat near Wei Sawdong. While Sonam could not be traced.

It was after an intensive police investigation that Sonam and his aides were caught. Police revealed Sonam, along with her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and other aides, planned and executed Raja's murder.

The family sees the birth of this newborn as a sign of spiritual continuity and comfort after their loss.