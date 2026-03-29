Indore News: Garbage, Poor Sanitation Plague Choithram Mandi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the end of Navratri, a fresh rise in vegetable prices is anticipated, even as serious mismanagement at Choithram Mandi has emerged as a major concern for farmers and traders.

The market is struggling with widespread garbage, unhygienic conditions and a foul smell, disrupting smooth business operations.

Farmer leader Bablu Jadhav said vegetables remained affordable for common buyers until recently, although retail prices were higher. However, conditions at Choithram Mandi have deteriorated due to poor sanitation.

Farmers and traders have expressed frustration over the accumulation of waste and the lack of proper cleaning arrangements. Some farmer organisations have approached authorities in Bhopal with complaints.

In the potato and onion section, farmers are not receiving fair prices for their produce. Unsold or low-quality stock is being discarded within the market premises, adding to the garbage and worsening the foul smell. Traders have also been accused of dumping inferior produce, aggravating the situation.

Allegations have also been raised against the mandi administration for neglecting supply management and basic facilities. Shortcomings have been highlighted in areas ranging from entry points to drinking water arrangements. With Navratri now over, experts expect vegetable prices to rise, while farmers say they continue to face cost-related challenges and remain dissatisfied with the mandi s functioning.