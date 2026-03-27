Indore News: Fuel Rush Subsides Overnight As Supply Holds Strong |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After two days of panic buying and long queues at fuel stations, the petrol situation in Indore returned to normal on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief to residents and authorities alike. Compared to the unusually high rush witnessed earlier, petrol pumps across the city recorded significantly lower footfall, even less than on ordinary days.

The sudden surge in demand earlier this week was triggered by rumours of a fuel shortage, leading to panic buying and the consumption of nearly 240 tankers of petrol and diesel within just 48 hours, far exceeding the city’s normal daily requirement. Long queues and dry-outs at several pumps had created a tense situation.

However, officials had consistently maintained that there was no actual shortage, confirming that depots had sufficient stock to meet demand for over a month. To stabilise the situation, authorities ensured a continuous supply by dispatching dozens of tankers to fuel stations and closely monitoring distribution.

By Thursday, as public awareness improved and rumours subsided, the pressure on fuel stations eased. Pumps that were previously overcrowded reported smooth operations, with no waiting lines and adequate fuel availability.

Officials reiterated their appeal to citizens to avoid panic buying in the future and rely only on verified information, emphasising that the supply chain remains strong and uninterrupted.