Indore News: Free Rabies Treatment Rolled Out Across Health Centres | File Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an important public health initiative, authorities have announced that free rabies treatment is now available at government health institutions, aiming to prevent fatalities from the viral infection.

Rabies, a serious and often fatal disease, spreads primarily through the bite or scratch of infected animals, most commonly dogs, but also cats, monkeys and other mammals, according to an advisory issued by the Health Department on Monday.

Health experts emphasise that rabies is entirely preventable if timely medical care is administered. In the event of an animal bite or scratch, citizens are advised to immediately wash the wound thoroughly with soap and running water, then apply an antiseptic such as spirit or alcohol. It is crucial not to apply oil, soil or any homemade remedies, as these can worsen the infection and delay proper treatment.

Officials have also urged people to ensure regular vaccination of pets, particularly dogs, to reduce the risk of transmission. Individuals who have been bitten by an animal should visit the nearest anti-rabies clinic and complete the full course of vaccination under medical supervision.

In Indore, special arrangements have been made to improve accessibility. QR codes have been installed at urban and rural health centres, allowing citizens to quickly locate nearby facilities that offer anti-rabies vaccination. In rural areas, such services are available at primary health centres in regions including Depalpur, Betma, Manpur, Mhow, Sanwer and Hatod.

For severe cases, patients are administered Anti-Rabies Vaccine along with Rabies Immunoglobulin injections, which are currently available at the District Hospital. Doctors stress that while rabies is highly dangerous, timely treatment and complete vaccination can ensure 100% survival, officials said.

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain informed, avoid negligence and seek immediate medical help in case of any animal bite to prevent avoidable deaths.